Former Germany international Michael Ballack and his family suffered an irreparable loss following the death of his son Emilio Ballack.

The 18-year-old was killed in a quad bike incident in the holiday destination Troia, south of Lisbon in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Firefighters and police officers rushed to the incident but he died at the scene with psychologists also on hand to provide support to the family.

Portuguese media reports said the teenager had been riding on an uneven piece of land near the Ballack family home, when the bike rolled backwards and fell on top of him.

Michael Ballack joined Chelsea in 2006 after four years with Bayern Munich, where he won three Bundesliga titles and three German Cups.

