Bloomberg LP founder and three-term New York City mayor Michael R. Bloomberg will be addressing FinanceMalta’s annual conference which will be held online over three consecutive afternoons between October 13 and 15.

His address will take place on October 14, when he will introduce the session on the topic of ‘Sustainable Finance: Assuming Responsibility’.

Bloomberg is an entrepreneur whose innovations in government and philanthropy have made him a global leader on climate change, public health, and other critical issues facing America and the world. The technology start-up he launched in 1981, Bloomberg LP, revolutionised the investment industry.

Elected mayor just weeks after the 9/11 attacks, he led New York City’s resounding recovery, raising high school graduation rates, cutting carbon emissions, and creating a record number of jobs.

He has long been committed to saving and improving lives through Bloomberg Philanthropies and has donated over $9.5 billion (€8.1bn).

The theme of the 2020 FinanceMalta Annual Conference is ‘Innovation in Financial Services: gearing up for the new post COVID-19 era’.

