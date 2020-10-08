The founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies as well as three-term mayor of New York City, Michael R. Bloomberg, will be addressing FinanceMalta’s annual conference which will be held online over three consecutive afternoons between October 13 and 15.

Bloomberg’s address is scheduled on October 14, when he will introduce the session on the topic of ‘Sustainable finance: assuming responsibility’.

Bloomberg is an entrepreneur and former mayor of New York City whose innovations in government and philanthropy have made him a global leader on climate change, public health, and other critical issues facing America and the world. The technology start-up he launched in 1981, Bloomberg LP, revolutionised the investment industry. Elected mayor just weeks after the 9/11 attacks, Bloomberg led New York City’s resounding recovery, raising high school graduation rates, cutting carbon emissions and creating a record number of jobs. He has long been committed to saving and improving lives through Bloomberg Philanthropies, and has given away over $9.5 billion.

The theme of the 2020 FinanceMalta annual conference is ‘Innovation in financial services: gearing up for the new post COVID-19 era’.

This year’s conference will be supported by FTI Consulting, as a diamond sponsor.

For more information and registration details, visit https://conference.financemalta.org/2020/.