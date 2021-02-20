Michael Bonello, the CEO of Alliance Group – one of the largest real estate agencies on the island – has been elected to lead the Malta Developers Association Estate Agents Section (ESA) for the next year.

Bonello, who has gained vast experience in the area and has served on the ESA’s executive board for many years, will be succeeding Douglas Salt, who retired from the post after a long number of years.

Welcoming Bonello’s election, the President of the MDA, Sandro Chetcuti said:

“The MDA, through the ESA, is today the largest association representing estate agents on the island and significant progress has been made to make a quality leap forward in this important service to the industry at large”.

Chetcuti thanked Salt for his personal dedication to the industry, which he said had achieved significant tangible results, adding that he was sure that the ESA under Bonello’s stewardship would continue to achieve more.

The MDA’s Director General Marthese Portelli also congratulated Bonello and said that she was sure that through ESA’s support, the association would continue to further raise the bar in the crucial property and real estate industry.