Michael Fenech Adami has resigned his seat on Birkirkara local council so that he can continue to serve as president of the Central Region Council, the Nationalist Party said on Monday.

Recent amendments to local councils law forbids the president of a regional council - grouping councils of neighbouring localities - from being a councillor.

Mr Fenech Adami, a former mayor and son of Eddie Fenech Adami, was due to be sworn in for another term as Birkirkara councillor on July 1 after being reelected in elections last month.

Birkirkara is, for the second successive term, to be run by a Labour mayor, Joanne Debono Grech, who was elected with 3,610 votes.

The PN's Justin Schembri was the second Birkirkara councillor elected, with 2,543 votes. Mr Fenech Adami came third, with 1,501 votes.

Mr Fenech Adami's term as president of the Central Region Council continues until 2022.

Mr Fenech Adami thanked the councillors who had worked with him along the years and the residents of Birkirkara who had elected him.

He said he would work as president of the Central Region with more commitment while confirming he would continue to work within the PN.

The PN thanked him for his service and wished him well for further work within the Central Council and the party.