A Michael Jordan game-worn jersey from his 1982-83 season at the University of North Carolina has sold for $1.38 million dollars at auction, Heritage Auctions said Saturday.

“We’re extremely proud to have shattered records for a Jordan game-worn jersey,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, said in a statement.

Adding to the value of the blue and white No. 23 Tar Heels jersey is the fact that it’s the kit Jordan was wearing on the cover of the March 1983 Sporting News, which declared Jordan the NCAA player of the year.

The season was Jordan’s second at UNC, and the season after a freshman Jordan helped take the Tar Heels to the 1982 national championship over a Georgetown team that featured Patrick Ewing.

