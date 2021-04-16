Michael Jordan will honour Kobe Bryant when the late Los Angeles Lakers legend is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month, the organisation said Thursday.

Jordan, who spoke at Bryant’s memorial service last year following the NBA superstar’s death in a helicopter accident, will also honor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey.

The ceremony for the Class of 2020 will take place on May 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut. The ceremony was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

