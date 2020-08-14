A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for $615,000, Christie’s auction house said Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes.

The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta