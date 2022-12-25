The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) awarded its prestigious Gold Medal Award for 2022 to Michael Laus during a private ceremony held at the Concert Hall of Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta on December 14.

Laus is a conductor, composer and performer, and was director of the Malta National Orchestra for 25 years.

He was awarded the Gold Medal for his outstanding achievements in the field of music, both nationally and abroad.

The Gold Medal was first awarded by the Malta Society Arts in 1896, and past recipients include such illustrious names as Sir Temi Zammit (1904), Robert Caruana Dingli (1916), Emvin Cremona (1963), Oreste Kirkop (1997), Richard England (1984), Oliver Friggieri (2003), Joseph Calleja (2007), Fr Marius Zerafa (2011), Harry Alden (2013) and Carmine Lauri (2015), to name but a few. Laus was awarded the Gold Medal in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and collaborators.

The evening kicked off with an introduction by the society’s president Adrian Mamo, which was followed by a personal recollection about the maestro by Tony Cassar Darien.

Maestro Michael Laus (left), receiving the award from president of Malta George Vella (centre) with Adrian Mamo looking on.

After this intimate look into Laus’ personal and professional life, last year’s Gold Medal award winner Mariella Pisani Bencini interviewed this year’s awardee, during which the audience was regaled with memories and anecdotes from his 40-year-long career in the music industry so far.

Finally, the Gold Medal was presented to the maestro by George Vella, President of Malta, who expressed his appreciation of Laus’s long and illustrious career in his speech.

Vella mentioned Laus’s invaluable contribution to the classical music scene in Malta and to the establishment and achievements of the Malta National Orchestra. The evening was marked by various musical interludes performed by Marcelline Agius on the violin, Ester Garcia Salas on the viola, and Nora Karakousoglou on the cello.

In comments after the ceremony, Laus expressed his surprise at the news that he was awarded the Gold Medal by the MSA.

From left, Marcelline Agius, Mro Michael Laus, Nora Karakousoglou and Ester Garcia Salas.

Laus is the resident conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, has directed orchestras and operas all over the world, and worked with world-famous soloists. He is an associate professor at the University of Malta and is the founder and director of the National Youth Orchestra, as well as the Goldberg Ensemble.

Some career highlights which are close to his heart include conducting two concerts in the presence of the late Queen Elizabeth II and of Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, conducting the Slovak Philharmonic for the Expo in Hamburg, and working with composer Arvo Pärt on his compositions.

