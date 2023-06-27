Mġarr United have announced that coach Michael Mangion will remain at the helm of the club for the third straight year.

Mangion was appointed back in 2021 after taking over from Bryan Falzon.

In the past two seasons, Mangion led the Greens to two third-place campaigns - 37 points in his debut season, 32 last campaign.

Mġarr are expected to be active in this transfer market as they are looking to bolster their squad with new arrivals.

