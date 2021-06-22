Mosta FC have reached an agreement with veteran striker Michael Mifsud over a new contract extension, the Premier League club announced.

“Mosta FC would like to announce contract extension of Michael Mifsud on a one-year contract,” the club said in a statement.

“On behalf of Mosta FC we would like to give a warm welcome at our club and we wish him the best of luck for his career with the BLUES.”

Mifsud joined Mosta FC from Sirens FC during January’s transfer window and helped the club to finish in sixth place in the Premier League, which has yielded qualification t the UEFA Europa Conference League.

