Just a few days after Malta stalwart Michael Mifsud ended his National team career with an all-important 42nd goal against Liechtenstein in his 143rd game for the side, BOV Premier League side Sirens whom he joined over the summer, will be looking to make amends for a tough start to their season in their match against fellow strugglers Lija Athletic on Sunday (kick-off 14.00).

With only two points in four games so far, the St. Paul’s Bay side saw hopes of replicating their previous season’s successes in doubt. Added to that was the issue of covid-19 which saw the squad put into mandatory quarantine after a number of positive cases were discovered.

As for Lija, who have also felt the pressure of covid-19 with significant absentees over the past weeks, things had started brightly but the side have dropped points in most of their games so far, even crashing to an enormous 8-1 defeat against Hibernians two weeks ago.

