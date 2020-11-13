Malta coach Devis Mangia described Michael Mifsud as a role model for the young Maltese players after the veteran striker marked his final appearance for his country when scoring a record 42nd goal for the national team in a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Mangia, who returned to the Malta national team bench after completing a mandatory quarantine, heaped praise on the 39-year-old forward for the passion he shows towards the Beautiful Game and said that he was a living example for upcoming players.

