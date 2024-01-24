Former England striker Michael Owen has said he would give son James "my eyes" to help him see fully again.

James Owen, 17, was diagnosed with the degenerative eye condition Stargardt disease aged just eight.

Speaking on the BBC Access All podcast, former Liverpool forward Michael Owen said: "You want to swap with him; if I could give him my eyes and we'd do a swap then I would tomorrow of course... I would pay every cent I've got to make James see again."

James added his central vision is "blurry", and that he has difficulty in seeing different colours and lights, although he retains good peripheral vision.

