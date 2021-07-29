The Nationalist Party has formally appointed Michael Piccinino as its new general secretary, succeeding Francis Zammit Dimech.

The party's executive committee approved the nomination with 77 votes in favour, eight against and an abstention.

RELATED STORIES Zammit Dimech to step aside as Bernard Grech anoints 26-year-old

Joseph Grech was elected chairman of the executive committee with 69 votes in favour, 14 against and an abstention.

Graham Bencini chairman of the administrative committee with 75 in favour, eight against and an abstention while Roselyn Borg Knight was confirmed as international secretary with 66 votes in favour, 15 against and three abstentions.