Michael Piccinino was confirmed in his post as general secretary of the Nationalist Party in elections for the party officials held within the PN executive committee on Thursday.

He won 66 votes, with one vote against and one abstention, the PN said.

Joseph Grech was confirmed committee chairman with 64 votes in favour and four against while Graham Bencini was confirmed chairman of the administrative council with 65 votes in favour, two against and an abstention.

Beppe Galea was appointed international secretary after winning 63 votes, with five votes against while Veronica Perici Calascione was elected as the new party treasurer with 63 votes in favour, four against and an abstention.