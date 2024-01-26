Michela Galea, in collaboration with songwriters Emil Calleja Bayliss, Sebastian Pritchard-James, and Andreas ‘Stone’ Johansson, has released the single Let’s Talk About Love.

Co-written during the MESC Songwriting Camp in the summer of 2023, the song qualified for the semifinals of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest.

Galea was a first-time participant in the contest, but she is a seasoned performer in the local music scene, with participations in L-Għanja tal-Poplu, Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza and Mużika Mużika, among others.

The release, published through Sweden’s Frontrunner Records, also includes an orchestral rendition produced by Johansson and Pritchard-James.

To further support the release, Galea and her team have unveiled a lyric video for the orchestral version.

For more information, visit Galea’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The song is available on major streaming platforms.

