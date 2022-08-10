Michela Pace is releasing her first solo single - Lost in the Shadows which speaks about trust issues in a relationship and how trust is the foundation of every healthy relationship. Without it, one is simply lost in a shadow of memories.

Lost in the Shadows debuts a country style, showing a different side to Michela’s usual look and sound.

This song is Michela’s first solo single after her Eurovision representation and X Factor win back in 2019 and other collaborations she had with Ira Losco, The New Victorians and B-OK.

This track, written by Michela Pace and Matthew James Borg, was recorded, co-produced and mixed at Jagged House Studios.

“2019/2020 was a great year for Michela’s music. Unfortunately, it all came to a sudden halt for many artists due to the pandemic. We're all super excited to share this brand-new single from her upcoming album.” Howard Keith said.

The music video, directed by Steven Levi Vella, has just been released and can be found on Michela’s YouTube channel. Lost In The Shadows will be available on all music digital platforms this Friday August 12.