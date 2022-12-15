The Malta FA has announced the appointment of Michele Marcolini as the new Malta national teams’ head coach, the local governing body of football announced.

The 47-year-old Italian coach has agreed personal terms with the Malta Football Association and has put pen to paper on a contract until the end of 2024.

Marcolini will succeed Devis Mangia, who stepped down from his post last November, and apart from his duties as national teams’ head coach he will also be responsible for the technical project launched by the Malta FA three years ago.

Marcolini, who boasts a UEFA Pro Licence, enjoyed a distinguished career as a player as he was on the books of Serie A sides Torino, Bari, Atalanta and Chievo Verona.

Marcolini has coached several Serie B and C teams and won the Coppa Italia Serie C with Alessandria in season 2017-18.

