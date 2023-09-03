Italian coach Michele Marcolini has dropped five players from his initial 31-man provisional squad as Malta continues its preparations for the international matches against Gibraltar and North Macedonia.

The Gibraltar match is an international friendly set to be played next Wednesday while the North Macedonia tie is part of Malta’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, scheduled for September 12.

For these two games, Marcolini has retained the foreign-based players including Teddy Teuma who found the net for the second straight game in France’s Ligue 1.

More details on SportsDesk.