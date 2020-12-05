A recipe book featuring recipes cooked up by local chefs mentioned in the Michelin Guide Malta goes on sale in the coming days, with proceeds to be directed to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Tisjir mill-Qalb, which is now in its 11th edition, will be printed in both Maltese and English. This year’s edition will feature 80 different recipes by 16 chefs across almost 200 pages.

Video: Office of the President

President George Vella and Mrs Vella visited staff at Best Print, which is printing the book, and thanked all those who contributed work to make the publication possible.

The president urged people to buy the book and help the MCCFF.

The book will cost €10 and will be available for sale at Scotts Supermarket, Pavi/Pama, Agenda, Maypole, Maltapost branches and major bookshops in Malta and Gozo as well as from Kitchen Garden, Valletta Palace, and San Anton Palace.

President George Vella and Mrs Vella visit Best Print. Photo: Office of the President