In a world marked by constant change and evolution, the enduring beauty of nature remains a timeless source of inspiration for many artists. This art exhibition by Michelle Gialanze, artistically known as Mixa, shows a series of new paintings with mixed media.

The exhibition’s theme is “flourish”, which connects us between humanity and the natural world, both in the present day and in the past. This collection of paintings showcases an array of stunning works, each a testament to the remarkable ability of nature to persist and flourish, even in the face of adversity and decay.

The words of John Muir resonate with the essence of this exhibition: “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than one seeks.” Flourish beckons us to embark on a journey that takes us deep into the heart of the natural world, encouraging us to contemplate the intricate dance between the present and the past, bet­ween decay and rejuvenation.

Growth and Decay

Mixa beckons us to see the world through her eyes, where landscapes and flowers become abstract particles of time, encapsulating the ever-cycling nature of existence.

These abstracts also remind me of the prevailing philo­sophi­cal views of Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre who pondered on Existentialism and influenced many artists of their time. Works of artists like the German painter Otto Wolfgang Schulze, known as Wols, and Frenchman Jean Fautrier, suggested intimations of intense paintings incorporating vigorous brushstrokes and trickles of paint lost in a misty atmosphere.

Mixa’s paintings are also a form of an unconscious dichotomy between the past and the present; an existential statement of the result of continuous questioning of her position in the world, questioning being and questioning the act of painting.

Dancing

This exhibition is an ode to the resilience of life, echoing the wisdom of Rachel Carson: “Those who contemplate the beauty of the Earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.”

The artist behind Flourish has explored the hidden resilience of the natural world, revealing how even the most obscure and deteriorated aspects of nature can remain alive and beautiful. Her creations remind us that beauty, like nature, is ever-present and persistent.

The cyclical aspects of nature are at the forefront of this exhibition, inviting us to reflect on the words of Claude Monet, “I perhaps owe having become a painter to flowers.”

As you explore these works, you will witness the ebb and flow of life, the seasons, and the passage of time.

Movement Romance Time Framed

Flourish transcends traditional represen­tations of nature and delves deep into the heart of the cyclical patterns that underpin our world.

Join us on a journey that transcends time and place, as we celebrate the enduring beauty of nature, past and present, through the eyes and hands of the talented artist, Mixa, who has brought Flourish to life.

This exhibition is a reminder that in the face of decay and adversity, the roots of life continue to flourish, and the beauty of nature endures, forever captivating our hearts and inspiring our souls.

Flourish, hosted by Art by the Seaside Gallery, Senglea, is on until February 16.