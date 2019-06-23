Michelle Muscat, the wife of the Prime Minister, completed a 14 kilometre charity swim around the 'tail end' of Malta on Saturday, in support of the Marigold Foundation.

This was the fifth in what has become an annual challenge for Ms Muscat, and has previously included swims between Malta and Gozo, among others.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was among several to express his support in the course of the challenge.

"The Marigold Foundation is truly proud of Michelle Muscat and her amazing commitment towards our biggest annual fundraiser," the charity said on Facebook ahead of Saturday's event.

"Through her four swimming challenges we have managed to collect enough funds to continue supporting the many NGOs and organisations who do sterling work in our society."