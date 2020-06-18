Michelle Muscat, the former prime minister's wife, is to spearhead a swimathon to raise funds for The Marigold Foundation, which she chairs.

The event will be held on July 11 at Birzebbuga.

Members of the public are being invited to join her for a swim and donate to the foundation.

The Marigold Foundation supports other NGOs working in the health, education and social sectors and has taken initiatives to support people with special needs or suffering rare diseases.

The event will also be open to people with mobility challenges with an accessibility lane leading to the sea and a number of floating wheelchairs and hoists available throughout the day.

The Aquatic Sports Association will also be participating.

Participation is against a €10 donation. Those who wish to participate and also enjoy the acquatic fun park on site can do so against a €20 donation, the foundation said.

Registrations can be made at The Meeting Place in Marsa , Tal-Qroqq national pool, Cottonera Sports Complex, Kirkop Sports Complex, Birzebbugia Local Council or through The Marigold Foundation Facebook page.

The event will follow all health guidelines currently in place.