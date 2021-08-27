Mick Schumacher is relishing making his Formula One bow at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, 30 years after his father began his storied career at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

In 1991 Michael Schumacher was called up for his first ever F1 drive by Jordan, in place of French driver Bertrand Gachot, otherwise serving a prison sentence for assault.

Qualifying seventh he was to retire on the first lap, the first hesitant step in a career that was to produce 91 race wins and seven driver’s world titles.

As Schumacher, 52, recovers out of the public eye from the serious head injury he sustained in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013, his son said he was thrilled to be competing at the track where the Schumacher legend first began.

