Mick Schumacher is eager to ensure his family name remains a part of Formula One’s present and future as well as its past when he makes his Grand Prix debut later this month.

The 21-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is set to be on the grid for American team Haas at the season-opening race in Bahrain — an event won by Michael when the Gulf state staged its inaugural Grand Prix in 2004.

It will be the first time a member of the family has been involved directly in a Formula One race since Michael retired in 2012 and 30 years after the German great’s impressive debut for the Jordan team at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

