Mick Schumacher will continue to race for the Haas team in the 2022 Formula One season, it was confirmed Thursday.

The 22-year-old German is the son of seven-time former world champion Michael Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since suffering head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

“By being part of the Formula 1 field, I am living my dream,” said Schumacher in a Haas statement.

