French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday that sales of its conventional and electrical vehicles fell in the first half of this year, impacted by the worldwide shortage of semiconductors.

It said it sold 1,000,199 units in the first half of 2022, down 12 per cent compared to the same period last year. The data for both years did not include sales in Russia.

Renault said the dip in sales comes "in a context disrupted by the semiconductor crisis and marked by the shutdown of the group's activities in Russia".

Semiconductors are electronic components that are indispensable in both conventional petrol-powered and electrical vehicles.

The global shortage of such parts has forced carmakers around the world to throttle and even halt production temporarily.

The global shortage of [semiconductors] has forced carmakers around the world to throttle and even halt production temporarily

Renault said its own brand continued to post strong growth in the electrified market.

"Electrified markets are booming in Europe and Renault is well placed to meet this new customer demand with suitable products," said Fabrice Cambolive, deputy chief of the Renault brand.

"In the second half of the year, we will accelerate the electrification of our range with the launches of the all-New Megane E-Tech electric, Kangoo E-Tech electric and New Austral," Cambolive said.

The E-Tech range – electric vehicles and hybrid powertrains – accounted for 36 per cent of passenger car sales in Europe in the first half of 2022, compared with 26 per cent in 2021, Renault said.