Following a short transitional period, Theodosis Michalopoulos has officially assumed the position of CEO for Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

Mr Michalopoulos boasts a long and successful career in the technology industry including Microsoft where, until today, he served as the sales director for enterprise commercial and public sector, for the markets of Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

From his latest position, he drove significant commercial success in these markets, while also leading the broader modernization of the company's sales model.

“This is a uniquely fortuitous moment in time, both for the company as well as the economy in general,” Mr Michalopoulos said. “New technologies are steadily on the rise, markets appear increasingly open to adopting them, while collectively, as a society, we are beginning to understand the immense positive effect they could have. I believe this is a great opportunity for our customers and partners, as well as for Microsoft.”

On a special mention to Malta, he added: “We are here, for the past 15 years, committed to empower Malta towards extroversion and growth, by harnessing the power of technology and by constantly providing innovative and trusted solutions. Let’s build our path for the next decade!”

Going forward, Mr Michalopoulos will focus on further promoting the digital transformation of private and public businesses and organizations, with emphasis on advanced technologies, Cloud adoption and Artificial Intelligence solutions.

Philippe Rogge, Microsoft president for Central and Eastern Europe, said: “The growth potential of Greece, Cyprus and Malta is significant. Microsoft continues its unwavering commitment to empower every organization, public and private, as well as every citizen, to achieve more. I am confident that Mr Michalopoulos’ leadership and expertise will enhance the strong collaboration with our customers and partners and will allow them to accelerate their transformation journey.”

Mr Michalopoulos joined Microsoft in 2014, as sales director for the consumer channels group. Before that, he worked at Vodafone, holding executive positions in both sales and marketing.

He holds a BEng in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Sussex, an MSc in Communications and Signal Engineering from the Imperial College of Science and Technology in London and an MBA from the Athens Laboratory of Business Administration (ALBA).