Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta has announced organisational changes in its senior management team, aiming at further strategic development of its partner network and more effective customer support, at a very critical and exceptionally demanding period for businesses in all three countries.

Specifically, Albertos Bourlas integrates Microsoft’s senior management team, taking on duties of commercial and partners sales director, while Ioanna Andronopoulou takes over the position of sales director, enterprise and public sector.

Bourlas’s previous position was at Vodafone, where he has worked for the last 11 years in various management positions, more recently as general manager for Vodafone’s retail stores chain. He has many years of experience in sales and marketing in the field of technology in London, New York and Hong Kong. He graduated from the Department of Business Administration at Georgetown University and holds an MBA specialising in the development of new commercial activities from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Andronopoulou has a successful career at Microsoft, which she joined in 2014. She is taking on her new role following her successful career as director of financial services and insurance accounts for Microsoft Greece and Cyprus. She carries broad experience in the field of sales and has previously worked in France and Sweden. She is an electrical engineer, graduated from the University of Patras and holds an executive MBA from the Athens University of Economics and Business.

With these two additions to its senior management team, Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta is expected to contribute even more effectively to the digital transformation of businesses in the three countries, promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, synergies while meeting modern needs for flexibility, speed, security, reliability across industries and the public sector.