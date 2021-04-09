Microsoft Malta has signed an memorandum of understanding with local advisory firm company Corporate Identities’ policy arm CIConsulta, effectively kicking off a collaborative project through which CI will be managing the ‘Microsoft for Startups’ global programme in Malta.

The MoU, signed by Kyle Anastasi, account technology strategist at Microsoft Malta, and Jesmond Saliba, chairman of CI Group and managing director of Corporate Identities, will enable CI to facilitate access to Microsoft’s technical and management resources.

Microsoft for Startups is a global programme dedicated to helping B2B start-ups successfully scale their companies through the take-up of Microsoft’s cloud services.

“Corporate Identities’ relationship with Microsoft in Malta goes back to 2008 when Microsoft engaged us to handle all its media and public relations requirements. Since then, our professional relationship kept growing stronger and today, we are honoured with this new agreement which cements the trust that this global brand has in us and in the service we offer,” Jesmond Saliba said on signing the MoU.

Corporate Identities’ main role in this new collaboration will be the creation of synergies with local start-up communities, innovation hubs, incubators and other entities that assist start-ups to help them adopt Microsoft for Startups as an accelerator to their goals. As a result of this MoU, a Microsoft for Startups committee will also be formed by key stakeholders and partners, who will manage a strategy for the uptake of Microsoft for start-ups in the country and to drive a strategy that positions Microsoft for Startups as a key enabler for the local start-up ecosystem.

“Microsoft has always been a partner-led company and we thrive on synergies with partners who share in our vision through their passion and commitment. This is what we see in Corporate Identities and why we are very confident that this collaboration will be a success,” Kyle Anastasi said on behalf of Microsoft Malta.

Microsoft’s start-up programme focuses on two crucial pillars, namely that of helping start-ups accelerate their growth by connecting them with partners and customers and to give them access to the company technology to build the platforms they want to build.

“The concept is simple. We help start-ups innovate rapidly through our technology in a way that enables them to grow their company to go to market, while ensuring that they remain committed to delivering sustainable and accessible solutions to all their customers,” Anastasi added.

“In return, start-ups get to be part of an ecosystem of Microsoft-chosen start-ups from across 140 countries, with the potential of tapping into the one in five top tier corporates in which Microsoft has a foothold,” Anastasi concluded.