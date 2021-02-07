Q: I have a microwave oven that stopped working while it was still under guarantee. I reported the fault to the company I had bought it from and after he checked it, the technician told me that it would be fixed and returned to me within a couple of days.

Two days later, the company informed me that they had to send my microwave oven to the manufacturer in Italy and that they did not know when it would be ready. After a week, I asked if it was possible to have a microwave on loan, but the company refused my request because it is not considered an essential item.

I argued that for me it was essential and that it was an inconvenience to stay without it for a long time. However, the company insisted that I had no other option but to wait.

I would like to know if I am entitled to insist for a temporary replacement and if I have other rights.

A: If the microwave oven is still covered by the two-year legal protection, consumer legislation gives you the right to opt for an alternative remedy if the remedy offered to you by the trader cannot be completed without causing you a significant inconvenience.

In view of this, you may inform the trader in writing that unless you are given a microwave oven on loan, you will refuse the repair and instead request a replacement.

Should the seller reject your claim, you may then lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.