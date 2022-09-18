Last Tuesday, September 13, an event titled ‘A Moon Moment at the China Cultural Centre in Malta’ was celebrated.

The event − the first one hosted at the Valletta venue since the beginning of the pandemic − was held to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most important traditional festivals in China.

Guests were invited to experience Chinese culture and tourism through a variety of activities. People enjoyed performances such as the Erhu performance Ode to Brightness, a piano solo of classic Chinese music and the traditional Chinese dragon dance performed by students of the Malta School of Wushu Longgui Wuguan. Participants also learned to write their names or best wishes in Chinese at a painting and calligraphy workshop, while others tried their hand at baking moon cakes.

Videos showing the beautiful landscapes of China were also shown.

Mme. Yuan, the new director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, who arrived in Malta only three weeks ago, said: “It’s a genuine honour and privilege to work in this beautiful country of rich culture and heritage as well as modernity and creativity. Tonight, we gather here for the occasion of Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most important festivals in Chinese culture and tradition. It’s a time for reunion and happiness. Families and beloved ones get together under the fullest and brightest moon while enjoying exquisite moon cakes. Tonight, is also a festive time for China Cultural Centre in Malta, as we get together like a big family to make new acquaintance, renew friendship, share visions and open up new opportunities.”

Elizabeth Cassar, secretary of the Malta-China Friendship Society, said that the event was of great significance, allowing her to experience the interpretation and expression of family reunion in Chinese culture. She also discovered China’s beautiful natural scenery and thriving urban and rural development in the wonderful videos of the 2022 China Culture and Tourism Week. She looks forward to more similar events in the future, to provide Maltese with another window to understand Chinese culture and history.

Martin Azzopardi, founder of the Science China Corner at St Margaret’s High School, also attended the event. In a speech, he said that since its establishment 12 years ago, the China Cultural Centre has been showcasing Chinese culture and history, science and technology for the benefit of students.

The China Cultural Centre in Malta has been committed to enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries through high-quality cultural exchange activities for nearly 20 years. The CCC looks forward to working with all parties to continue to build bridges of friendship and exchange platforms in the future.