Many midday music recitals are being organised these days, especially at St Augustine Monastery in Valletta. Now, with the summer season approaching and government employees starting their half-days, I presume that these midday music recitals will stop during the summer season, and rightly so.

The aim of my letter is not to acclaim or criticise any of the young talented artists taking part in such recitals, but to remind them that besides foreign international music composers, we too have our own Maltese composers. We have opera composers, instrumental composers, piano music composers, and today we have many talented song writers.

I know that there are hardly any printed music sheets by Maltese composers available on the market, but I beg all these young talented artists to visit the Mdina Music Museum, where I am sure one can find many beautiful manu­scripts of compositions by Maltese composers.

I hope that when the midday music recitals resume next season, there will be some of these young artists who regale us with Maltese compositions, such as opera arias, instrumental music, piano music and popular songs.