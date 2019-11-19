Chevrolet begins a new chapter in its storied racing legacy with the introduction of the new mid-engine Corvette race car, known as the C8.R.

The C8.R will be Chevrolet’s first mid-engine race car to compete in IMSA’s GTLM class and the first clean sheet race car design since the C5.R debuted in 1999. It will make its racing debut at Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 25, 2020.

The C8.R is based on the strong foundation of the 2020 Corvette Stingray. There is a deeper level of technology transfer between the race car and production Corvette than ever before, which helps contribute to many of its advancements. As a result, the C8.R shares the highest percentage of parts between the production and race car than any previous generation.

“It was important for us to develop the new race car alongside the production car, so that each product could properly take advantage of the new architecture,” said Ed Piatek, Corvette chief engineer.

“The benefits of this mid-engine supercar, including its incredible balance and connected-to-the-road feel, will be obvious on the street and the track.”

Since certain features of the 2020 Corvette Stingray aren’t necessary in a racing environment, the engineering and design teams found innovative ways to get benefits out of every part of the vehicle. For example, on the C8.R, a single centrally-mounted radiator was placed in the area used as the front storage compartment on the production Corvette. Ultra-bright racing headlights were packaged on the race car where the radiators are located on the production car.

In compliance with IMSA engine displacement rules, the C8.R will feature a 5.5L naturally-aspirated V8 engine, producing 500hp and 480ft.-lb. of torque. A new compact Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox was developed in order to provide room at the rear of the C8.R to package a race car specific diffuser.

“We have looked forward to racing a production-based mid-engine Corvette for a long time,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet US vice president of Performance and Motorsports.

“The debut of the C8.R is the result of immense collaboration between GM Engineering, Propulsion, Design and the Corvette Racing team. As Corvette Racing enters its third decade of competition, we’re excited to begin the next chapter.”

Improving aerodynamics, increasing stiffness and decreasing weight from the previous generation car were all primary focuses of the C8.R development. The use of computer analytics made it possible to start the design of the race car well in advance of any production Corvette components being available.

Chevrolet’s state of the art Driver in the Loop Simulator was heavily utilised to evaluate numerous chassis and aero design concepts. The engineering and design teams produced thousands of 3D-printed rapid prototype parts for chassis and wind tunnel testing. The use of these development tools resulted in a race car with improved aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics and weight distribution.

The C8.R will debut at Rolex 24 at Daytona. Corvette Racing partners for the 2020 season include Mobil 1, Michelin and SiriusXM.