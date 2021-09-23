Conor Borg is set for a return to the Maltese Premier League after the midfielder has agreed terms to rejoin Sirens, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 24-year-old midfielder had played for Sirens last season and was expected to again form part of the St Paul’s Bay outfit this season and in fact had started pre-season with the club.

But then Borg decided to continue his career abroad when he was offered the chance to join United Arab Emirates club Ras Al Khaimah.

Borg was lured to the Middle East club by his former coach Giovanni Tedesco who was installed as head coach at Ras Al Khaimah.

The attacking midfielder joined other players who had a connection with the Maltese Premier League, namely Rowen Muscat, Jean Paul Farrugia, Mathias Muchardi, Marco Criaco and Maurizio Vella.

However, the project floundered just a few days before the start of the season when top officials from Ras Al Khaimah decided to scrap their registration to the UAE league due to financial problems.

That left Borg and his team-mates as free agents and the young midfielder has now decided to return to his former club Sirens.

