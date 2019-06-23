Gżira United bolstered their squad with another foreign addition as they announced the signing of 22-year-old Elvis Sakyi.

Born in Ghana, Sakyi has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Maroons.

Sakyi's latest club was Istanbul Maltepespor who play in the fifth-tier of Turkish Division.

The midfielder had several training sessions with the likes of Galatasaray, Yeni Maltraspor and Eskisehirspor since embarking in Europe from Ghana's Cheetah FC.

He is also a former Ghana U-17 national team player.

This announcement comes after Gżira had acquired the services of another midfielder in Hamed Kone of the Ivory Coast as the Maroons are stepping up their preparations for their Hajduk Split appointment in the Europa League qualifiers.