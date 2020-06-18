The developer behind the Manoel Island project has said it remains “committed” to it after the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal revoked its permit over a conflict of interest.

In a letter to its investors, Midi p.l.c. said it remained “fully committed to the Manoel Island project and the development of the site as contemplated in the deed of emphyteusis entered into with the Government” in light of the decision.

The tribuna on Wednesday decided on an appeal presented by environmental NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, which noted that the environmental impact assessment for MIDI’s Manoel Island masterplan presented a conflict of interest.

The appellants said that architect Edward Said, one of the experts tasked with conducting the project's Environmental Impact Assessment, is the son of Lombard Chairman Joe Said, one of Midi’s directors.

A new EIA has been ordered in a process that would likely take months.

A view of how the Manoel Island Project will look like, according to the developer Midi. Photo montage: Midi

The Manoel Island mega-development was approved with only one vote in opposition in March last year. It features an extensive residential and commercial complex, including 600 apartments, a hotel at the historic Lazaretto, retail outlets as well as a yacht marina.

The movement to appeal the staunchly opposed project was spearheaded by citizen action group Inħobbu l-Gżira, who managed to the crowdfund the necessary funds to cover the cost of legal fees.

The group had previously petitioned the government to turn Manoel Island into a woodland park.