Żibel, an NGO focusing on environmental clean-ups and a healthier livelihood, has installed a Norax seabin at the Manoel Island Yacht Marina, thanks to the support of MIDI plc. The installation of this latest seabin was an instant success as five kilograms of waste were collected from the surrounding area on the first weekend.

The Norax Seabin unit is a floating debris interception device designed to be installed in the water of marinas, yacht clubs, ports and any water setting with a calm environment and services available.

The seabin can capture an estimated 1.5kg of floating debris per day, including micro-plastics up to 2mm in size. Water is sucked in from the surface and passes through a catch bag inside the seabin, with a submersible water pump capable of displacing 25.000lph (litres per hour). The water is then pumped back into the marina, leaving litter and debris trapped in the catch bag.

Speaking about this collaboration, MIDI CEO Mark Portelli said that following their recent sponsorship for the provision of berthing facilities for Żibel’s boat, MIDI is once again collaborating with the NGO on this clean-up and environmentally-friendly initiative.

He added that the company, which is responsible for the revitalisation of Manoel Island and Tigné Point, is extremely conscious of its environmental responsibilities and has always been at the forefront of supporting cultural and environmental initiatives.

While thanking MIDI for their continuous support, Andrew Schembri, co-founder and chairman of Żibel, said: “The installation of the seabin will help to ensure that the marine environment in the Manoel Island yacht marina and the surrounding area will be kept clean from all floating waste and debris. The Manoel Island seabin is the second to be installed in this area following the installation of another one in the yacht marina on the opposite side of the bay. These two seabins help to maintain a cleaner marina environment in the area.”