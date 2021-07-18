MIDI plc has sponsored part of the internal restoration works of the Gżira parish church which is dedicated to Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

The sponsorship was presented by MIDI CEO Mark Portelli during a recent visit to the Gżira parish church, where he was shown the restoration works by parish priest Fr Gordon Refalo.

The renovation project started earlier this year with the cleaning of the paintings and sculptures, using a new lifter. This was followed by an extensive painting job of the two side aisles of the church. The next phase involves the painting of the church nave and the area around the altar. The restoration work is ongoing and is being undertaken by a dedicated group of volunteers from the parish.

While commending Fr Gordon for undertaking such a mammoth task, Portelli said that MIDI’s contribution forms part of the company’s commitment to support the Gżira community.

Fr Gordon thanked MIDI for its financial support. He said that the company’s support has gone a long way to ease the financial burden that such a challenging project brings with it. He that added the works are now in an advanced stage and the renovation is nearing completion.

The first parish church of Gżira was built in 1921. This chapel had a capacity of 200 people which was too small for the increasing population. Consequently, a new church was built between 1921 and 1935.