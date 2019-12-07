A 24-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday night when he was attacked and stabbed in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The man, a Somali national who lives in the Gozitan village, was hurt in an attack on Triq il-Mungbell at around midnight. 

Police are detaining a 23-year-old man who is also Somali and who also lives in Żebbuġ for questioning. 

The victim was taken to Gozo general hospital for treatment. A police investigation is under way. 