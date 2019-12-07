A 24-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday night when he was attacked and stabbed in Żebbuġ, Gozo.
The man, a Somali national who lives in the Gozitan village, was hurt in an attack on Triq il-Mungbell at around midnight.
Police are detaining a 23-year-old man who is also Somali and who also lives in Żebbuġ for questioning.
The victim was taken to Gozo general hospital for treatment. A police investigation is under way.
A 24-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday night when he was attacked and stabbed in Żebbuġ, Gozo.