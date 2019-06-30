Transport Minister Ian Borg was right. During the midsummer break, with temperatures shooting upwards and with nearly everybody craving the coolness of the sea, not everyone was at the beach or making merry at some festa march.

Just two days before the feast of Santa Marija, in a capital city deserted by office workers, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, the Parliamentary Committee for the Environment and representatives from ENGOs and the Environment and Resources Authority were discussing the Fuel Station Policy review. If that sounds like something you’ve heard before, it’s because you have.

Back at the beginning of 2018 when it began to dawn on everybody that the whole country would soon become one vast expanse of fuel stations punctuated by tower blocks, the Minister for the Environment made a call for policy review.

The Environment and Resources Authority issued its recommendations soon after in April.

Then the review fell into the Planning Authority black hole. For months on end nothing was heard about it (although other policy reviews increasing the heights of a certain part of Dingli was passed through fast enough). Then – after countless protests by Moviment Graffitti and other sectors of civil society – more than a year later – the review was back on the agenda, albeit in mid-summer, when nearly everybody is on holiday.

What’s more – the fuel policy review document which was presented for discussion before the Parliamentary Committee was not the same one as that which had been presented to the public for consultation.

Neither did it contain the recommendations made by all the various ENGOs during the relative consultation process. Instead it contained new provisions allowing for the relocation of fuel stations over a certain size to an ODZ – again.

When this was pointed out by ENGOs, we were told that since major changes were being proposed to the document issued for consultation, the draft policy would have to be subjected to yet another round of public consultation. Now public consultation is commendable – as long as the public consulted is genuinely listened to – and not simply allowed to make representations which are simply ignored – or watered down so they don’t resemble the original submissions.

And public consultation shouldn’t be yet another excuse to drag out this review process even further, while agricultural land gets gobbled up by even more fuel stations and “ancillary facilities”.

There is no reason that the Planning Authority cannot issue the fuel policy review for consultation as soon as possible, instead of dragging its feet until all the pending fuel station applications are approved.

That egg-pelting video

The video of the woman being pelted with eggs at a bachelor party is horrific, but sadly hardly surprising. It epitomises the spirit of the times where anything can be bought and sold – at a price. Many people justified the sad spectacle of a woman being used as a target and being the subject of derision, simply because she had consented to it and she was being paid for it, as she does for similar ‘entertaining’ evenings. They asked what was wrong with making a living in this manner, if other alternative means of employment were not available or not as lucrative.

This approach is basically a blind endorsement of the belief that the market is the best regulator of human activity. Going further with this reasoning effectively means that anything is permissible – at a price.

So parents can sell themselves into slavery to finance their children’s education, that they can sell organs and limbs for the same end, or persuade siblings to be sold as sex slaves to drum up money for a sister’s medication?

It all becomes very doable seen in this context. The rub of the problem is that there is no such thing as a well-regulated free market and it will only be a matter of time until vulnerable, ill-advised persons will be forced to part with those things which should not have a price tagged to them.

With regard to the woman who has agreed to the egg-pelting and similar behaviour, I feel that the best observation about similar ‘consensual’ activities was made by the scholar Rebecca Whisnant in her paper ‘Pornography, Humiliation and Consent’.

She wrote, “In discussions about pornography, well-meaning people often aver that, however distasteful it may be, we must accept pornography so long as it depicts only consenting adults. That is, the absence of consent is assumed to demarcate the boundaries of the harmful and unacceptable.

My analysis here, however, points to the damaging poverty of this approach. Images of women accepting and even welcoming their own debasement and humiliation are profoundly destructive, not only for the particular women so depicted, but for women generally.

After all, pornography purports to reveal the down-and-dirty truth – not about men, or capitalism, or patriarchy, but about women, who we are and what we are for. And like all propaganda, it uses individuals as stand-ins for entire targeted groups.”

drcbonello@gmail.com