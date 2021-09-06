The saying “Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing themselves” is attributed to Leo Tolstoy.

When we take on our first job, we are often reminded that every organisation needs to change to keep up with the times and remain relevant. It is difficult going through a 30- or 40-year career without having at some stage to adapt to major change.

Change in business life sometimes means retraining, a promotion or, sadly, even redundancy. Most of us accept that change is inevitable but we would rather see others change than us being forced out of our comfort zone. There are, of course, exceptions.

This summer, I came across an autobiographical book by Lucy Kellaway, who for 32 years worked as a management columnist at the Financial Times.

I must admit that I always found Kellaway’s weekly columns in the FT thoroughly amusing. She masters the art of satirical commentaries on the limitations and pompousness of the modern corporate culture. She is able to show the futility of business rituals jealously guarded by the high priests of business but often deprived of any meaningful substance.

At 58, Kellaway left full-time journalism in 2017 to become a teacher in one of London’s “challenging” schools. She wanted to do something meaningful in the latter part of her career. So she left the comfort of working with one of the most respected newspapers, sold her home, separated from her husband and applied to become a teacher. Like any teacher who did not undergo teacher training, she had to take a post-graduate course in education before teaching mathematics and now economics.

Kellaway has just written the book Re-Educated, in which she explains what made her undertake such a major change in life. Her burning ambition to do something useful to the community she lives in is not inspired by any religious fervour. She is a rare breed of people who believe in humanism and are prepared to practise what they believe.

I recommend this book to all teachers who feel that they have reached a dead end in their careers. Admittedly, teaching remains one of the least respected professions in our society. Underpaid, underappreciated, often inadequately trained with no career path, many educators give up feeling that they are just in teaching for the meagre money it pays.

My brief stint in teaching was undoubtedly the most rewarding motivationally of my career. The knowledge that you can help young people prepare themselves for adulthood in a way that will make them productive citizens is enough to compensate for the often poor working conditions that most schools offer.

Life has the habit of enforcing change on us that we would rather not experience. Sudden family illnesses, the loss of a job or a marriage breakdown are all too common. When caught in such circumstances, one has to adapt even if the bitterness caused by crashed dreams lingers on in our hearts.

As we grow older, we confront our mortality with more intensity. As long as one enjoys good health, it is quite possible to remain active in paid employment or other unpaid activity. For some, the choices are made for them by family circumstances. Caring for grandchildren or a sick relative is a change in lifestyle that is demanding and sometimes rewarding.

The big wigs in our society often want to convince the rest of us, ordinary humans, of their achievements, by writing their autobiographies. When I visit the bookshop at the airport, I am reminded of how many societal leaders want to place themselves on a pedestal for our admiration.

Others consider the onset of retirement with great regret. They miss the paraphernalia of the status they enjoyed when working in the top echelons of their company. A private secretary, designer clothes, a chauffeur-driven car, trips abroad ostensibly to attend a business conference, invitations to embassies’ receptions and other high society social events, and frequent mentions in the business press are just some of the symbols of status that some miss in retirement.

While lifestyle coaches advise their clients not to undertake too many changes in their lives at any given stage, people like Kellaway can only achieve their dream by going for a big bang approach.

In Re-Educated, Kellaway describes the fear of failure and the ecstasy of success when experiencing change to improve other people’s lives.

May many dream the impossible dream of doing something meaningful in their lives to better the lives of others.

