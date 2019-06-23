Two nominations have been received by the Nationalist Party to fill the vacant post of administrative council president. They are from Graham Bencini and Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici.

The post became vacant following the resignation of David Stellini, who left Malta to resume his old job in Brussels.



Another two nominations were received for the post of executive committee president. They are from Graziella Attard Previ and Alex Perici Calascione. This post used to be held by Mark Anthony Sammut, who resigned to assume responsibility for the heavy PN defeat at the European and council elections.

Charles Selvaggi was nominated for the post of treasurer. The previous incumbent, David Camilleri, had quit after becoming embroiled in controversy over a cooption vote for the seat vacated by Mr Stellini.

The elections will be held on Thursday, July 4 during an executive committee meeting.