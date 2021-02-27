Mosta earned three precious points after defeating Sta Lucia by the odd goal in five in an entertaining clash.

This was the third consecutive positive result for Mosta which shows that they have put behind them a winless streak of five matches. Although they are still sixth, they now lie in a much more comfortable position as they move three points clear of Valletta and four ahead of Sta Lucia.

Mosta made no less than five changes from their previous outing as Johann Bezzina, Michael Mifsud, the injured Bojan Kaljevic and the suspended Clayton Failla and Kevin Tulimieri made way for Dejan Debono, Matias Muchardi, Gianluca Sciberras, Christ Ememe and Zachary Brincat.

Sta Lucia, on the other hand, made one change from the team which lost narrowly to Valletta and Edafe Uzeh replaced Rei Tachikawa. They are now in a desperate need to return to winning ways as they no longer enjoy a comfortable cushion over the teams fighting to avoid relegation.

