A second-half goal from Veronique Mifsud proved enough for Birkirkara to defeat title rivals Mġarr United and open a three-point lead at the top of the MFA Women’s League.

Matchday 11, however, was not special for Birkirkara only but also for Mtarfa who after 24 winless games recorded their first ever victory in the senior women’s league.

Led by coach Melania Bajada, Birkirkara now lead with 28 points while Mġarr now drop to second as they remain on 25.

