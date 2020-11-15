Sirens rode their luck to snatch the first victory of the season when they scored twice in the last minutes to claim a 2-0 win over Lija.

The deadlock was broken when an angled Michael Mifsud drive struck Lija goalkeeper Luke Bonniċi to find Wellington at the far post to slot home.

The goal deflated a valiant Lija side and they conceded a second four minutes later when Mifsud slotted home.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta