Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says he may be facing the greatest footballer in the world, Lionel Messi, when they play Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League, but he draws solace from a previous European encounter.

The 33-year-old Belgian international was part of the Liverpool squad that beat Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League semi-final second leg clash in 2019.

However, he admits that Brugge have a huge challenge ahead of them in their opening group game against a PSG team that could field Messi and his two fellow superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe together for the first time this season.

