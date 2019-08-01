Two migrant women who came to Malta by boat last year and had been hoping to move on to Germany and France, have landed in prison instead after using false travel documents.

Angel Ake, a 35-year old Ivorian, and Cameroon-born Kindega Bassahae Julia, 31, were arrested at Malta International Airport on Sunday on suspicion, later confirmed, of using false documents.

The two were about to catch a flight to Berlin, “all for want of a better life,” their lawyer explained during their arraignment on Monday.

“These are not hardened criminals,” Dr Martin Fenech argued when making submissions on punishment after both women pleaded guilty to falsification of passports and possession and use of the false documents.

They had problems in their home country, they had difficulties to get away, and they were facing a language barrier in Malta, explained Dr Fenech, pointing out that their French native tongue is not widely spoken here.

However, prosecuting Inspector Frankie Sammut countered that both women had landed in Malta a year ago, had been offered a place to live, food and even some pocket money while their asylum applications were vetted.

“Evidently Malta was not their final destination. One of the women was heading for France,” the court was told.

“We gave them every chance. Malta is a safe haven. They could have waited for their passport and residence permits to be issued. Instead, they chose to resort to illegal means to leave the country,” Inspector Sammut continued, urging the court to apply an effective jail term which would serve to send out a message of deterrence.

In view of the accused’s own admission, Magistrate Nadine Lia condemned them each to a six-month effective jail term.