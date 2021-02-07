Asylum seekers in detention centres have more than halved since April, but serious concerns remain about children held there for months, according to the UNHCR representative in Malta.

The reduction from around 2,000 detainees to 740 is partially due to the “positive development” of stepped-up efforts to move asylum seekers to open centres, but child detainees remain a longstanding issue, Samar Mazloum said.

“Children are being held in closed centres. We are very concerned about this and continuously call on the authorities to ensure that no children are detained and should always be separated from adults.”

Five hundred and thirty-seven unaccompanied and separated children* reached Malta in 2020, which accounted for almost one in four boat arrivals that year.

The length of time asylum-seekers spent in detention varied in 2020 but many had been detained for around eight months or longer, Mazloum said.

Critics point out that de facto detention for indefinite periods of time is not within the bounds of law, and the European Asylum Support Office recently confirmed receiving reports by detainees of torture and severe mistreatment.

While the UNHCR could not corroborate these claims, Mazloum said in 2019 and 2020, they received reports of some physical and verbal abuse against detained asylum seekers as well as suicide attempts in closed centres.

“We immediately raised our concerns with the authorities at different levels and made necessary referrals,” she pointed out.

The UNHCR has long been voicing that prolonged period of detention along with the substandard reception facilities and undignified material conditions has a severe effect on the wellbeing of asylum-seekers.

“It is important to remember the context that leads people to seek asylum. Many have faced extremely tormenting experiences in their home countries and on their desperate journeys to find safety,” Mazloum said.

The detention of children, in particular, can undermine their psychological and physical well-being and compromise their cognitive development.

Mental health issues among detainees recently surfaced in a statement by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, stating that migrants were purposely self-harming to get out of detention centres.

Regarding MUMN’s instruction to its members to refuse admission these asylum seekers, Mazloum pointed out that medical or psychological treatment should be provided to all patients without discrimination.

“Asylum seekers are entitled to medical and psychological interventions as envisaged in law, no matter the circumstances that lead to injury or illness, and it is the responsibility of the competent authorities to assess and determine when an individual requires hospitalisation,” she said.

In 2020, three detention centres were operational, however, Lyster Barracks has now closed and currently around 580 people are being detained at Safi Barracks, according to data released by the UNHCR.

At the Initial Reception Centre (IRC) located in Marsa, there are around 160 residents, but only around 30 of them do not have freedom of movement, the data revealed.

Apart from efforts to move detainees to open centres, a decline in sea arrivals has also contributed to numbers shrinking in detention centres.

UNHCR and NGO partners’ access to closed centres was restricted from early 2020 until mid-September, limiting contact with asylum seekers.

The authorities have not responded to requests by Times of Malta to access Safi detention centre since December 2019.

Ministry's reply

In a reply sent after publication, the Home Affairs Ministry said that the number of migrants being held in centres was "significantly lower" than that cited in the article, but did not provide details.

The ministry also said that the figures for child detainees provided in the article "refer to undocumented individuals who claim to be minors and are referred for an age assessment test."

It said "practically three quarters" of such claimants are found to be adults. The ministry did not provide any further information.

Other child asylum seekers are placed in open centres for families and unaccompanied minors run by the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers, it said.

* Data is recorded before age assessment procedures have taken place.